On November 1 with his family by his side, John Beder passed away after a short illness at the age of 85. Caring father to John (Theresa Cochrane). Doting and much loved Opa to Sierra. Remembered by his brother-in-law Ted Krug, his extended family and his lifelong friend John Dienesch. Predeceased by his sister Katherine Krug. John was born in Tekendorf, Transylvania and came to Canada with his family in 1951, where they settled in Waterloo. John worked for 37 years at Uniroyal. An avid historian, John appreciated history books, and enjoyed gardening and long walks. Embracing his hobby as a woodsman, John enjoyed the challenge of cutting firewood and logging the cedar trees on his property. He enjoyed meeting new people and never shied away from a good debate. A source of constant joy to him, John was happiest when supporting his granddaughter Sierra, whether at the sidelines of a sports field, a music performance or a livestock show. Opa will be dearly missed. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jon Langridge for the extraordinary care and compassion shown to John and his family. If desired, memorial donations can be made online to the Cardiac Fitness Association (cfaheart.com
) where John was cared for by Dr. John P. Schaman for many years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service has taken place. "To live behind in hearts we leave behind is not to die"