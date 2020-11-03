In keeping with his wishes, John died peacefully at home amongst his family on October 31, 2020 at the age of 73. His presence will forever be missed by his wife of 54 years, Tina. His loving daughters Candice (Ed) and Tara will cherish his memory. He leaves behind his son, Brad. He will be missed by his eight grandchildren Brandon (Brianna), Alicia, Nicole, Kyler, Caitlin, Tysan, Berlyn and Ryder. His adopted son; Derek is saddened by his passing. John will be missed by his many extended family members and friends. John was known as Mr. Fix-it; He was a talented mechanic who could be relied on to provide a solution to any problem. Among his many accomplishments, John owned a successful mechanic business and built the family cottage (fondly known as "Thorville".) John and Tina enjoyed many adventures while travelling the world. Special memories were made in Panama where they enjoyed time with friends and family. A special thanks to brother-in-law Michael for his care and compassion to John and Tina in the last weeks of John's life. John's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A celebration of John's life will be held at Henry Walser Funeral Home Ltd. on November 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Guests who wish to attend the service and/or visitation are required to RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling the funeral home directly. Please note, guests are required to wear a face mask while on the premises. Those who are unable to attend the service are welcome to view the celebration via live-stream at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to KMHA - Donna's Kids (sponsoring kids who would normally not be able to afford to play hockey) c/o City of Kitchener would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for John's memorial.