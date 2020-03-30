|
At Royal Terrace, Palmerston, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, John Lodewyk Blok of Listowel, in his 89th year. Husband of the late Betty Fabris (2019), and the late Sylvia (Bos) Blok (2000). Father of Catherine Buckley of Kitchener, Marian & Brian Hawkins of Ingersol, Nancy & Mike Howes of Mount Forest, Ruth-Ann Blok of Listowel, John & Pauline Blok, and Annette Blok & Wayne Rideout, all of Guelph. Remembered by his grandchildren, Sandra, Jaclyn, Scott, Sylvia, Joshua, Rebecca, Victoria, Nikole, Kurtis, Kara-Lee, Nicholas, by his great-grandchildren, and by his two brothers in the Netherlands. A private family funeral service will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel, on Wednesday, April 1st at 1:00 p.m. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to Listowel Memorial Hospital would be appreciated. John was blessed and very happy with the extraordinary care and kindness he received at Listowel Memorial Hospital, Livingstone Manor, Listowel, Royal Terrace, Palmerston, by Kathy at Bayshore Nursing, and from Dr. Sextus and her staff. Their work went above and beyond expectations, and John's family will forever be grateful. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 30, 2020