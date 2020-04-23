|
Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Trinity Village Care Centre, Kitchener, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Leah (Martin) Boehm for over 57 years. Loving father and grandfather of Ruth Boehm and Barry Bergen and their children Matthew and Alex; Ray Boehm and Twila Lebold and their children Jonah and Joseph; Maria Boehm and Tim Plett and their children Sarah and Halle. Dear brother of Eva Britt, Annika and Istvan Mailinger of Budapest. Lovingly remembered by his cousins in Germany, Anna and Irvin, Karl and Josef, and by the Martin family including many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his stillborn son Karl, parents John and Elizabeth (Feth) Boehm, two brothers, and a sister in infancy. John was an active member of St. Jacobs Mennonite Church. A private family interment will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Jacobs Mennonite Cemetery. A Zoom memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. For details please call (519-669-2207) or email the funeral home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Bible Society, Alzheimer Society or Grace Lao Mennonite Church, Kitchener, would be appreciated by the family. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 23, 2020