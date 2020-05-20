It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Christopher Brattman on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the age of 51. John was a loving husband to Carrie (Kurtz) and proud father of Jack and Meg. They were his world and he would have moved heaven and earth for them. He will forever be remembered and his life honoured by his brother Michael and his wife Sara (McLennan), Carrie's parents Ken and Sheila Kurtz, his sister-in-law Kelly Kurtz and her husband Jamie Dietrich, brother-in-law Jake Kurtz and his wife Tammara, and his niece and nephews Grace, Ben, and Maguire. John is predeceased by his parents Dr. David and Melanie Brattman. John said that his mom always told him that things don't always work out the way you want but if you tried your best sometimes that has to be enough. John tried his best. Always. Every day. In particular, he faced his journey with such dignity and strength. John was one of those people loved by everyone. Even in high school and university, everyone loved John. He was just a people person making connections and friends easily. There are no words to express how much he will be missed by his family and friends. John's family would like to thank the ICU Staff at Kitchener's St. Mary's Hospital and Dr.Eric Hentschel for their great care and dedication. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of John's life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Lung Association are appreciated and may be made directly or by cheque through Wareing Cremation Services, 225 Norwich Ave., Woodstock (519-290-5575). Remembrances and condolences may be shared at www.wareingcremation.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 20, 2020.