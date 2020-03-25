|
|
On March 23, John (Papa Duck) Brydges passed peacefully at St.Mary's Hospital, Kitchener. Born on Shediac Island, New Brunswick, March 26, 1938, his ashes will be buried back home. John's life was not an easy one but he was feisty and did things his own way- living at his camp and driving all around the Maritimes and Ontario. His trade was painting towers, but his passions were cars, animals, cooking and seafood. He had a generous heart and helped many down on their luck. John is survived by his children Cathy, Janice and Danny, his grandchildren Justin, Stephane, Bradley, Melanie and Christian, and his great-grandchildren Madison and Logan. John was always on the move...his family hopes he finds peace in his eternal life. Visit www.henrywalser.com for John's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 25, 2020