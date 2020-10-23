On February 29, 2020, our dear husband, father and grandfather John Byron Bricker; passed away in NSW, Australia, into the hands of our heavenly father and is now at peace. He was born in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada on May 4, 1935. Educated at Suddaby Public School, Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate and St. Jerome's College obtaining his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer Chiropractic College, Davenport, Iowa in 1960 and practiced for 42 years. John was very active in his community, serving on the executive of the Lion's Club, Big Brother's Assoc of Canada, Waterloo Young Men's Club and the Waterloo Regional Chiropractic Society. Attending church was a family tradition and he served in various roles at First United and Trinity United Churches. He was a commissioned second lieutenant in the Canadian Reserve Armed Forces. Son of Floyd Darson and Luella Ervina Bricker, brother to Robert (died in infancy), brother to Gloria (deceased) and David Nelson (Martha Bricker). John was married to Ruth Marie Hagen at Trinity Lutheran Church on July 1, 1967. Children John Aaron (Kerrie Hamilton), Robert Edwin and a daughter. A proud Papa to Ian, Ryan, Marley, Maya and Papa John to Madison and Jackson. A celebration of his life was held on: Saturday, March 7, 2020 Greenway Chapel 460 Avoca Dr ,Green Point, NSW 2251 Australia. Cremation has taken place and due to the current pandemic, a private interment has taken place at the family gravesite, Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo, Ontario. Memorial Donations may be made online at www.alzheimer.ca