1941-2020 It is with great sadness that the family of J. Carl Thompson announce his sudden passing on November 7, 2020 at the Thompson family cottage on Belmont Lake in Peterborough County, a place he loved dearly. Devoted husband of Mary E. Thompson (née Beattie) for 52 years. Much loved father of Simon A. Thompson, Andrew S. Thompson (Jennifer Adolphe), Alan C. Thompson (Angela Weber-Thompson). Cherished grandfather of Elise, Amy, Abby and Adam, and honorary grandfather of Hannah Bellingham. Lovingly remembered by his sister, Arlene A. Russell (Christopher) of Los Angeles and brother, Geoffrey K. Thompson (Joannie) of Stoney Creek. Predeceased by his sister-in-law, Muriel Thompson. Carl was born in Toronto on November 28, 1941 to William Kenneth Thompson and Mary Ann Elrick Thompson (née Taylor). In school he excelled in math and science, and in 1963 he graduated with a BASc in Civil Engineering from the University of Toronto. He obtained a PhD in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois and joined the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Waterloo in 1969. He received the P.Eng designation of the Professional Engineers of Ontario in 1971. Like all members of the fraternity of engineers, he wore his iron ring with pride. He loved his time in the classroom and rejoiced in the success of his students. He took early retirement (the SERP) in 1996 to be able to care for his parents, and while taking on some engineering consulting assignments he embarked on a second career of volunteering and community service. For several years, he continued to mentor the next generation of professional engineers, evaluating co-op work reports for the Faculty of Engineering and co-organizing the Explorations program, an orientation program for middle school and high school students interested in learning more about the marvels of Engineering. Carl was actively involved with several organizations in the community. He served in several roles for Scouts Canada, including Group Commissioner. Carl drove many people to medical appointments for City of Waterloo Home Support Services. He was a hard-working member of the Kiwanis Club of Elmira, and a longtime member of Emmanuel United Church in Waterloo. He supported Emmanuel Day Care and Emmanuel at Brighton, House of Friendship, Out of the Cold at First United Church, and Open Sesame at Mount Zion Lutheran Church. When he wasn't helping others, he enjoyed baking, British mysteries, country music, etymology, business news, the occasional afternoon nap, and spoiling his grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, personal face coverings are required for anyone attending the visitation, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) in advance by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A private service with family members will be live-streamed on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jenn Hind-Urquhart officiating. For more details concerning the funeral service and how to attend virtually, please visit www.erbgood.com
. Condolences for the family and donations to the House of Friendship and Canadian Cancer Society
may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.