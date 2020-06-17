On June 12th, 2020, after a short illness, John passed away at Victoria Hospital, London in his 88th year. He is survived by his wife, Eileen, of 67 years, his children Michael (Carolyn)Pietraszko, Theresa(Brian) McLarty, Mary (Mark) Sellars, Lucy (Stephen) Hives, Paul (Jennifer) Pietraszko, Joan (Roger) Levert, as well as 13 Grandchildren, 7 Great-grandchildren and his brother Henry (Cecile) Pietraszko. Predeceased by his parents Karol and Salome (Janik) Pietraszko, his sisters Clara Psutka, Josephine Klatecki and his brothers Joseph, Walter and Adam Pietraszko. John was one of the first graduates in a Physical Education and Recreation Instructional program when he enlisted in the RCAF. During this time he developed a love for Curling and Golf, winning enough trophies to cover a wall in his rec room. After 25 years of service across Canada and in the far North, he retired from the Canadian Armed Forces, settling in London and began a second career working at the the University of Western Ontario in Parking Administration. He finally retired after about 17 years at Western, and enjoyed time with his wife and family, traveling. playing golf, listening to country music and spoiling the many grandchildren that started to pop up. He could also be found at Euchre Games at Mary Immaculate Church, the Air Force Assn., the Legion, or at some local Bridge Clubs. Quiet time was spent watching every type of sports on TV and he remained a permanent Habs fan right to the end. There was nothing that made John happier than when his family was around. He had a tremendous sense of humour and loved nothing better than teaching his grandchildren things that he never let his own children do. He will be missed most at family gatherings, where he lead everyone in the prayer before mealtime, ?forced down? the traditional Crown Royal toast to the event, and then kept everyone entertained with his jokes, his banter and singing the first line of many, many songs. John was also a very spiritual man, heavily involved over the years, especially at Mary Immaculate Church in London. He was an excellent example for the family with his prayer and faith, attending Mass several times a week. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and read at Mass for decades. He had served on Parish Councils, both working and leading them. A private family internment will be taking place at St. Peter?s Cemetery, London. This will be followed by a memorial mass to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, prayers would be appreciated, or a donation can be made to the Mary Immaculate Building Fund. Online condolences & Guest Book at . O'Neil Funeral Home, London in charge of arrangements. (519-432-7136)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store