John Casimer PIETRASZKO
1932 - 2020
On June 12th, 2020, after a short illness, John passed away at Victoria Hospital, London in his 88th year. He is survived by his wife, Eileen, of 67 years, his children Michael (Carolyn)Pietraszko, Theresa(Brian) McLarty, Mary (Mark) Sellars, Lucy (Stephen) Hives, Paul (Jennifer) Pietraszko, Joan (Roger) Levert, as well as 13 Grandchildren, 7 Great-grandchildren and his brother Henry (Cecile) Pietraszko. Predeceased by his parents Karol and Salome (Janik) Pietraszko, his sisters Clara Psutka, Josephine Klatecki and his brothers Joseph, Walter and Adam Pietraszko. John was one of the first graduates in a Physical Education and Recreation Instructional program when he enlisted in the RCAF. During this time he developed a love for Curling and Golf, winning enough trophies to cover a wall in his rec room. After 25 years of service across Canada and in the far North, he retired from the Canadian Armed Forces, settling in London and began a second career working at the the University of Western Ontario in Parking Administration. He finally retired after about 17 years at Western, and enjoyed time with his wife and family, traveling. playing golf, listening to country music and spoiling the many grandchildren that started to pop up. He could also be found at Euchre Games at Mary Immaculate Church, the Air Force Assn., the Legion, or at some local Bridge Clubs. Quiet time was spent watching every type of sports on TV and he remained a permanent Habs fan right to the end. There was nothing that made John happier than when his family was around. He had a tremendous sense of humour and loved nothing better than teaching his grandchildren things that he never let his own children do. He will be missed most at family gatherings, where he lead everyone in the prayer before mealtime, ?forced down? the traditional Crown Royal toast to the event, and then kept everyone entertained with his jokes, his banter and singing the first line of many, many songs. John was also a very spiritual man, heavily involved over the years, especially at Mary Immaculate Church in London. He was an excellent example for the family with his prayer and faith, attending Mass several times a week. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and read at Mass for decades. He had served on Parish Councils, both working and leading them. A private family internment will be taking place at St. Peter?s Cemetery, London. This will be followed by a memorial mass to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, prayers would be appreciated, or a donation can be made to the Mary Immaculate Building Fund. Online condolences & Guest Book at . O'Neil Funeral Home, London in charge of arrangements. (519-432-7136)

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home (London) Ltd.
350 William Street
London, ON N6B 3C7
(519) 432-7136
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
Condolences to Auntie Eileen and all the cousins. Uncle John was a fabulous uncle and lots of fun.
Theresa Burkhart
Family
June 16, 2020
Im very sorry to hear about Uncle Johnny P. He always invoked fun and happy memories wherever he went and with whom he interacted. My condolences to Auntie Eileen, Mike, Lucy, Mary, Paul, Theresa, Joan and all of your families. Rest in peace, Uncle Johnny.
Love Linda Fundytus [Schell]
Linda Fundytus
June 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
June 16, 2020
We were fortunate to have had the chance to meet John several years ago while visiting Theresa and Red McLarty. A true gentleman with a great sense of humour. Our most sincere condolences to the entire Pietraszko family.
Ken and Anya Bungay
June 16, 2020
It brings a smile to our faces when we think of Uncle John's smile and laugh and, of course, his sense of humour.
We feel Uncle John's & Aunt Eileen's strong faith have given them the gift of peace & love.
With love, Dan & Angela
Dan & Angela Lawrence
Family
June 15, 2020
Rest in Peace Uncle John.

Joe & Patty
Joe & Patty Klatecki
June 15, 2020
I will miss a great friend who always inspired and encouraged me. Mary and I offer our sincere sympathy to Eileen and your family. Rest in peace John.
Mike Breen
