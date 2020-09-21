1/2
John Charles MOSER
Peacefully on Saturday September 19, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 93 years. John was the dedicated loving husband of Rose Moser (nee) Martsch. Dear father of Doug and his wife Carol of Linwood, Diane Moser of Kitchener, Mike and his wife Heather of Kitchener and Steve and his wife Boni of Linwood and his son in law Ren Dunn of London. Loving grandfather of Chris, Ben (Nichole), Aaron, Tricia, Sarah and Andrew. Sadly missed by his siblings, Catherine Kurt, Charles (Rose), Sylvester (Tena), and Harold (Vi), John will also be missed by many nieces and nephews and other extended family. Predeceased by his parents, Isadore and Annie Moser, his daughter Marianne Dunn, his brother Joseph (Alma), his brother in law Howard Kurt and sisters in infancy. John was a long time employee of Jones Feed Mill and he enjoyed his long retirement spending time with his grandchildren, his garden, puzzles and word searches. John loved playing cards with his brothers and grandchildren. The family will receive their friends at the GRAHAM A. GIDDY FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 617 King St. N. Waterloo (across from Home Depot) from 2:00 till 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 till 8:00 P.M. Tuesday September 22, 2020. A private family service will be held on Wednesday September 23, 2020 in the funeral home chapel followed by a private interment in St. Clements R.C Cemetery.. Due to covid19 restrictions please register on our website for John's visitation. Please select a time to visit or phone the funeral home at 519 888 7700 to register. Please respect others by wearing a mask at the funeral home and use hand sanitizer. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario, The Alzheimer's Society or the Canadian Blood Services would be appreciated by the family. www.grahamgiddyfh.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 21, 2020.
