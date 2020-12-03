SUMMERFIELD, John Charles We are saddened to announce the passing of John Charles Summerfield on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in his 81st year. He has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ. John was predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Susan (nee Copeland). John will be deeply missed by his children, John, Jeff (Diane), Mark (Kim), and Sarah Cornick (Daniel). Precious grandfather of Jesse, Jordan, Rae Anne, Robynne, Jennifer, Andrew, Holly, Amanda, Ethan, Ella, and great-grandchildren Moriah, Kellan, and Jericho. Dear brother of Mary, Grace, Lois, Jim, and David (Ruth). Predeceased by his sister Ruth and brother Paul. John was a long-time resident of Campbellville and was the proprietor of Mohawk TV and Moffat Clock company. John was also a long-time member of Eagle Street Fellowship and will be remembered for his deep love of God, his love of people, sense of humor, and beautiful hymns he played daily on his piano and guitar. John was also known for his love of T series MG cars, antiques, and vintage toy trains. John will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and by all who knew him. A Private Funeral Service will be held for the family. Psalm 34:18 "The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit." www.smithsfh.com