Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 2, 2020 at his residence at the age of 83. Beloved husband to Thelma (2018) for 57 years. Loving father to Donna (Gordon) Jones and Tracey (Marc) Paré. Loving grandfather to Christian (Martina) Paré, Shelby (Joe) Bretz, Hunter Jones and Simon Paré, and loving great-grandfather to Rowan Bretz. John immigrated to Canada with his family in 1979 after serving as a proud career soldier who served in the British Parachute Regiment (3 Para) and Special Forces for more than 22 years. He was awarded the British Empire Medal for meritorious service to Queen and country in 1977. A special thanks to all of his caregivers, nurses and doctors. The family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Memorial Service in the Chapel on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy donations to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Program would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view his memorial.