Born in Toronto, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the age of 69. John is survived by his spouse Pamela Leach-Macerollo; his daughters Nichole Moore (Roi), Kari Fisher, and Jamie Fisher; his stepson Kevin Stumpf and Patricia Polillo. He is the grandfather of Jerelle, McKully, Jaiden, Noah, Aliyah, Olivia, Owen, Elisha, and Tara. He was also the Pet Parent of his beloved puppies, Patches and Dolly. Cremation has taken place and a private time of remembrance will be held by the family. Interment at Parkview Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society, 250 Riverbend Dr., Kitchener, ON N2B 2E9. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 1, 2020.