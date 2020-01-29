|
John David Uhrig (69) passed on Friday, January 3, 2020, in his beloved Naples, Florida, at Avow Hospice. He was born August 3, 1950, in Kitchener, Ontario, son of Lloyd L. and Bernice C. (Reuber) Uhrig. John graduated from the University of Windsor with an honours degree in Business. Following graduation, he established a career in banking with the Toronto Dominion Bank International Division. He married his sweetheart, Anita ("my bride"), during his final year in university. They had a full and happy life together for 46 years. In 1984 they moved back to Waterloo and purchased the family business (KW Optical) from his father. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Robert Louis in April 2019. Surviving him, in addition to his wife, Anita, are his son, John David (JD) Uhrig, his daughter-in-law Christine (Stewart) and most precious granddaughter Gretchen Gladys (GG); his sisters Joan Braun of Kincardine, and Elizabeth Anne Huehn of Toronto; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of His Life (his last party) will be held on January 31st at Westmount Golf and Country Club in Waterloo from 7 - 9 pm. Those who wish to remember John in a special way may make donations in his memory to Avow Hospice, 1005 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL, 34105.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 29, 2020