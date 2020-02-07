|
With the same quiet dignity that distinguished his life, John Dever died February 3, 2020, surrounded by family, at the age of 87. Precious soulmate to Marie Askin, and dedicated, supportive father to Michael, Mary (John), Marty (Ryan) and Kathryn (Michael). Proud grandfather of Andrea and Sarah. John will be fondly remembered by his brother Morgan (Bev Palin) and their children, as well as the extended Askin family. After growing up in Toronto and Mount Forest, John enjoyed a long and fulfilling career in construction management across Ontario and Quebec until his retirement in 2018. He loved sharing stories of his favourite projects, including Expo 67, the St. Lawrence Seaway, and many in Waterloo Region and the GTA. When not working, you'd find John with a good book, a glass of wine, chatting in English and French, and enjoying CBC radio. His children aspire to the healthy lifestyle he embraced, even though his marathon power walks, and 'weird' food mortified them as teenagers. A private family memorial service and interment will take place in Mount Forest. John died in hospital while waiting for a place in hospice. Please consider a donation directly to Hospice Waterloo Region hospicewaterloo.ca to support their important work in providing end-of-life care. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 7, 2020