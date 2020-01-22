Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for John Duchesne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John (Jean) Duchesne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
With great sadness we announce that John passed away at Grand River Hospital on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 61. Beloved husband of Debbie for over 34 years. Loving father of Kyle and Michelle. John was the youngest of 13 children born to Palma and Laurette Duchesne. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. John's family will receive relatives and friends from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view John's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -