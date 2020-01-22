|
With great sadness we announce that John passed away at Grand River Hospital on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 61. Beloved husband of Debbie for over 34 years. Loving father of Kyle and Michelle. John was the youngest of 13 children born to Palma and Laurette Duchesne. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. John's family will receive relatives and friends from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view John's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 22, 2020