John Edward Stewart Brightling of Listowel passed away at Listowel Memorial Hospital on Friday, October 2, 2020, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Helen (Luxton) Brightling (2017). Loving father of John Brightling of Listowel, Catherine Brightling & Bruce Hicks of Kitchener, and Michael & Tanya Brightling of St. Thomas, and grandfather of Nolan John and Miles. Brother of Joyce Boblitt of Annandale, Virginia, and brother-in-law of Anne Brightling of Toronto, and Marian Luxton of Protection Island, B.C. Predeceased by his siblings Minnie May, Fred, Lil, Bill, Arthur, and Bev. Visitation will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Listowel on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors must schedule a time to attend by calling the funeral home at 519-291-4840. Everyone attending must wear a mask. A private family funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Ralph Dwarika officiating. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation or Christian Children's Fund would be appreciated, and may be made through the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca