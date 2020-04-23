|
|
Born July 28, 1937 in New Waterford Cape Breton Nova Scotia. Passed away on April 20, 2020 in his 82nd year in Kitchener, Ontario. John leaves to mourn his passing his wife Essie, sons John (Sherry) and Michael. Predeceased by his parents John Joe and Mercedes Murphy (Dwyer) Brothers Dennis, Robert, sisters Julie (Sis) Hanrahan, Jane Graham, Betsy McKay, baby Mary and grandson Josh. John is survived by his brother Vince, grandchildren Codi, Brett, Dylan, Samantha, Tahna, and Whitney, great-grandchildren Keetean, Liam, Lyric and Aria. Many special nieces and nephews and sisters-in-law. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life to follow. Donation's to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Share a memory at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 23, 2020