Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
(519) 743-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for John MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Francis MURPHY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Francis MURPHY Obituary
Born July 28, 1937 in New Waterford Cape Breton Nova Scotia. Passed away on April 20, 2020 in his 82nd year in Kitchener, Ontario. John leaves to mourn his passing his wife Essie, sons John (Sherry) and Michael. Predeceased by his parents John Joe and Mercedes Murphy (Dwyer) Brothers Dennis, Robert, sisters Julie (Sis) Hanrahan, Jane Graham, Betsy McKay, baby Mary and grandson Josh. John is survived by his brother Vince, grandchildren Codi, Brett, Dylan, Samantha, Tahna, and Whitney, great-grandchildren Keetean, Liam, Lyric and Aria. Many special nieces and nephews and sisters-in-law. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life to follow. Donation's to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Share a memory at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -