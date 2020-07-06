The family is heartbroken to announce that John died unexpectedly at St. Mary's Hospital in the early hours of July 4, 2020 at age 77. He leaves his wife of 51 years, his best friend, and love of his life, Kelly. Daughter Bonnie (Darren Elder) and granddaughter Jane, and son, Michael along with grandchildren Caitlyn and Jeran will miss his sense of humour and gentle teasing manner. His sisters Betty (Peter) and Barb (Terry) and sister in law Adele, as well as their families will remember his love of family and getting together with the extended family group. Step-brothers Gord (Fran), Don (Deb) and Rich (Anne) and their children always enjoyed those times too. His reputation as a fun uncle was well-deserved. John was predeceased by his father Earl, mother Ruth, brother Dan and step-father Leonard Kaster. John was well-respected as a banker, and realtor, but he considered retirement at 57 to be his best-ever career. He wished he could have done that first! He and Kelly enjoyed traveling, especially road trips to Florida, and beautiful northern Ontario and Calgary to visit the kids. John had Multiple Sclerosis, but he never let it define him. He soldiered on, adapting to the constantly changing challenges of a cruel disease. He and his many friends and family were stalwart fundraisers for the MS Society of Canada. He also admired the amazing efforts of The Working Center. Condolences for the family and donations may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S. Waterloo 519-745-8445. Because of covid restrictions, a celebration of John's life will take place at a later date. You can bet there will be date squares and triangle sandwiches. For full obituary, please visit www.erbgood.com