We have lost a kind and gentle man. John Frederick Westlake, 76, of Kitchener, passed away peacefully with his daughter Kathy by his side, on September 24, 2020, in Long Term Care at St Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph. Devoted husband to Shirley Westlake (predeceased). Loving father to Kathy Westlake (Ken), Tina Howell (Johnny), and David Westlake (predeceased). Dear grandfather to Brandon and Justin Chester. Lovingly remembered by his brother Bill Westlake, sister-in-law Von Dominas-Griffin, nieces Jennifer Griffin, Brenda Griffin and Jaime Bleich, and son-in-law Paul Chester. John was a true family man. John was born in St. Catharines to Thomas and Muriel Westlake on March 29th 1944. He earned a PhD in Chemical Engineering and spent most of his career administrating the Engineering Co-Operative Education Program at the University of Waterloo. John was dedicated to his work - to the students, staff and faculty - earning the respect and admiration of everyone with which he worked. John was a long-time and active member of Forest Hill United Church. He believed in serving others and found many ways to do so over his lifetime. He enjoyed traveling (West coast, South-west, UK, Switzerland), hiking, photography (preferring slide film), music (Roy Orbison being his favourite), collecting antique maps, and building model trains. Throughout his life he enjoyed many friendships. He is remembered very fondly - for his kindness, genuine caring and great sense of humour. A private memorial service will be held. Relatives and friends may join the family in the livestream of John's service on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. by registering through www.erbgood.com
. Memorial donations may be made to World Vision, Children Believe, The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, The Hospital for Sick Children or a charity or cause close to your heart. The family wishes to express its gratitude for all the love and support it has received on John's behalf.