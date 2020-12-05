At Trillium Court Kincardine on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 two days after his 84th birthday. Beloved husband for 64 years to Muriel (Hammond) Garton of Paisley. Dear father of Gary Garton, Dale (Helen) Garton, Kaye Garton, the late Timothy Garton (1962) and Lynn Garton (Kent). Loved grandpa of Mark, Joshua, John, Ashley and the late Brittany. Great Poppa of Addison, Dallas, Mayia, Logan, Carson and Liam. Dear brother of the late Janet (late Ron) Fallis, late Florence (Neil Koch), Barb Bye (late Martin and late Bob), George Garton, Lorraine (Dennis) Bristowe, Brenda (Clarence) Sarvis, Bob (Louise) Garton, Reta (Bill) Devernell, Ron (Mary Pat) Garton and Debbie (Herb) Olliff. Brother-in-law of Helen Woods (late Don Ganner), Neil (late Pat) Hammond (Shirley), Ray Hammond and Karl Hammond, Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and their families. John worked as an Iron Worker and the last 25 years Co-owner of Gar-Ham Hall in Paisley. The family will receive friends at the Heritage Funeral Home, Palmerston on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Please visit the funeral home website www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
or call the funeral home at 519-343-3800 to book a time to attend visitation. Due to Covid 19 a limited number of people are allowed in the funeral home at any given time, masks are mandatory and social distancing is to be respected. A private family service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, December 7, 2020 followed by interment in Palmerston Cemetery. A link will be provided below John's notice on the funeral home website to view the service on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. As expressions of sympathy donations to Community Living, Guelph or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca