John Gordon BOWMAN
Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Innisfree House on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Hartwig) for over 61 years. Loving father of Brenda Calman (Matthew) and Kathy Rowland (Dennis Crake). Proud "Papa John" of Charles, C.J., Taylor, Rhianna, Lilly, Sam, Adam and Lauren and great grandfather of Anastasia. Son of the late Ivan and Vera Bowman. Dear brother of Robert and the late Keith Bowman. Brother-in-law of Nancy Anne (Bev Binkle), Mary Jean Hartwig and the late Larry Hartwig. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and their families. John believed in service above self, as evidenced by his extensive involvement with the KW Business and Arts communities. John's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Please note that if you wish to attend, masks are mandatory, and you must RSVP through the funeral home website. A private memorial service will be held. Extended family and friends may view the service on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. through the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As a longtime blood donor, John would have appreciated donations to the Canadian Red Cross or Heart and Stroke Foundation (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for John's memorial and to RSVP.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 8, 2020.
