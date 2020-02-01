|
"Gone Fishing" Passed away peacefully, with family by his side at Freeport Hospital, Kitchener on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Amelia Graham (nee Murr) for 66 years. Loving father of Janet Graham and her husband John Anderson. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Georgina Graham. John was a night school trained "Class A" Electrician. He worked at Eastern Steel for a couple of years and retired at the age of 63, after more than 40 years at Sheldon's Engineering, working as an electrician in the Maintenance Department. John was a member of the Galt Aquarium Society, loved fishing, especially at the cottage on Long Point. Many people will remember him for his sense of humor which he passed along to his family. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place privately. As expressions of sympathy, donation in John's memory to the Canadian Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by his family. Arrangements entrusted to Coutts Funeral Home (519-621-1650).
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 1, 2020