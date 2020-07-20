1/1
John Greenlaw
Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home in Kitchener, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 88. Beloved husband to Donna for almost 67 years. Loving father to Kim Couch (James Marentette), Kelly Gardner (David) and Judi Greenlaw-Esch (Darryl). Cherished Grandpa to Michael and Laura Couch, and James, Mark, Beth and Zachary Gardner and Great Grandpa to Layla, Memphis, Garren, Maddelyn, Lily and Ezra. Fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by son-in-law, Don Couch, and siblings, Helen, Frank, George and Beverly. Private cremation has taken place and a private family memorial service will be held in the chapel of the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may join John's service via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for John's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 20, 2020.
