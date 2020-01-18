Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
Passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in his 93rd year. Reuntired with his beloved wife of 70 years, Teresa Guberney. Loving father of Lana-Lee Hardacre (Tom), Jacquie McLaren, and Jay Guberney (Jennifer). Much loved grandfather of Taren and Tyler Hardacre (Natalie), Allison, Laura and Natalie Guberney, and great-grandfather of Jackson and Addison Annett and Brayden Hardacre. Predeceased by his parents. Survived by his sister June Kovacs and sister-in-law Audrey Ryan. He will be fondly remembered by all his family and friends. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., with a Funeral Mass to follow at Blessed Sacrament RC Church, 305 Laurentian Dr., Kitchener, at 11 a.m. Guests are invited to attend a reception following the Mass in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul - Blessed Sacrament Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for John's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 18, 2020
