Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
2723 Victoria Street N.
Kitchener, ON N0B 1M0
(519) 904-0400
Resources
More Obituaries for John Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "David" Harper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "David" Harper Obituary
Passed away suddenly of complications from surgery at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 51 years, Wilhelmina "Willy"; his daughter Sarah (Jon) Mathews; son Adam (Becky); sister Patricia "Patsy" Harper, and grandchildren Lindsay, Jackson, Ben, Ava and Joshua. It was a life well-lived, full of adventure and lived on his terms. Cremation has taken place. A drop-in Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St. in Breslau. Donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -