Passed away suddenly of complications from surgery at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 51 years, Wilhelmina "Willy"; his daughter Sarah (Jon) Mathews; son Adam (Becky); sister Patricia "Patsy" Harper, and grandchildren Lindsay, Jackson, Ben, Ava and Joshua. It was a life well-lived, full of adventure and lived on his terms. Cremation has taken place. A drop-in Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St. in Breslau. Donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca