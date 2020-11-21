It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of John Hayward, loving husband of Jan (nee Cadger), and dear father of Iain (Diane) Hayward, of Port Dover. John was born in London, England in 1938 and later moved to Panama for work. There he made many long-time friends who all remained close throughout his life. It was where he also met and married his wife Jan, who was his devoted wife and was by his side for over 57 years. They later moved to Canada, finally settling in the Kitchener/Waterloo area. John was a member of the Kitchener Waterloo Racquet Club for over 40 years where he had a close-knit group of friends. He loved being a member of the racquet club, loved the camaraderie, and played squash as often as he could. When playing squash became too difficult, he found a new love in bridge. He became a member of the Grand River Bridge Club where he played several times a week. He played his last game with a smile on his face the Monday before he passed. He had a passion for many things in life, some of which included movies, reading, not to mention a fine scotch. He also cherished his leisurely walks. He was a very social and extremely likeable person who always saw the good in people. He loved to recount a good joke, and in fact it was difficult to keep up with him on that level. John and Jan spent many years cruising which enabled them to see and enjoy so much of the world. John was well liked by everyone, and though he may be gone, his spirit will live on, and he will remain in our hearts forever. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time to ensure the safety of others as well as the family. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to The Canadian Lung Association.