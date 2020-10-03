1/1
John Henry KRUSE
Died October 1, 2020 after a short bout of cancer, surrounded by his loving wife and family at home. John is predeceased by his parents Ada and Phil, his brother Charlie and sister Helen Parks. Survived by his wife Linda Kruse (nee Rubanez), who he had 28 wonderful years with, sons Dr. Michael Kruse, Jeffrey Kruse and his wife Amanda, his two grandchildren Jackson and Taylor, his sister Mary E. Wilfong, sister-in-law Joanne Kruse, the Wagner family and many loving nieces and nephews. John was a veteran of the Royal Canadian Engineers, reaching the rank of warrant officer and fondly remembered his time mapping the Canadian wilds. He married his first wife Lucy Kruse (nee Hentges) in 1967 and moved back to Kitchener in the early 1970's. John retired from Uniroyal Goodrich in 2002 after 30 years and enjoyed many colourful trips to Las Vegas with Linda, who also cheered with him year after year as seasons tickets holders for the Kitchener Rangers. Cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Monday, October 5 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, October 6 at 11:00 a.m. To attend the visitation and/or service, everyone must wear a facial covering, observe physical distancing, and RSVP to the funeral home by calling 519-745-8445. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kitchener Humane Society and Grand River Hospital are appreciated and can be arranged through the funeral home at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com. The family is very grateful for the wonderful care he received while in hospital at both Grand River and at Freeport and for the supportive and essential palliative care team at home.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
