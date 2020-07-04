John IDSINGA

January 7, 1944 - June 29, 2020 Our dear John is now living in his heavenly home with his Saviour after a courageous battle with cancer. John passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a loyal and loving husband to Judi (nee Hoogsteen). John is dearly loved by his son Mike, his wife Sue and his granddaughter Rebekah. He is predeceased by his parents Aukje and Leo Idsinga. One of ten children, John is also predeceased by his brothers Bill, George and Peter as well as sisters Sylvia and Betty. He will be greatly missed by his sisters Helen, Corrie, Sandra and Hattie. John will also be missed by his in-laws, the Hoogsteen family. John was retired from his long and dedicated career for Volkswagen and enjoyed gardening, home renovation projects with his son and Victoria Day weekend vacations with Judi and family. He is fondly remembered as a quiet and gentle man who would do anything for his family and his granddaughter, the apple of his eye. Papa, we will miss your dad jokes and dry sense of humour, seeing you at music concerts, and our weekly dinners together. We have learned so much from you that we will take forward with us; especially the lesson to remain humble. You are greatly loved. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private graveside service will be held. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who gave such good care to John at home and while in the hospital (Grand River). A special thank you to all those who have been praying for our family during this challenging time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Breslau Evangelical Missionary Church, Grand River Regional Cancer Centre, or to the charity of your choice
