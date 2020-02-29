|
John Jacob Christian passed away at George Pearson Center in Vancouver, British Columbia on February 18, 2020. John was a graduate of the University of Waterloo and a former employee of J.M. Schneider Limited in Kitchener. John loved the outdoors and while cycling through Europe developed a taste for being a wine and cognac connoisseur. He was tactful and diplomatic at war gaming. John had been battling a severe form of Multiple Sclerosis for over 30 years yet maintained his sense of humour throughout. He was predeceased by his parents John and Katharina Christian (Kitchener). John is survived by his wife, Karen Gibson, who loved and devotedly cared for him, his brother Michael (Rosemary), niece Shannon and nephew Brandon (Kitchener). He will be sadly missed by all of his Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, his wife's family and his extended family. "Muggins" will be greatly missed by all of his friends. Many thanks to the MS Society and medical staff at George Pearson Center.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020