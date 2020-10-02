On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at St. Mary's hospital in Kitchener, John Joosse went home to be with his Lord, at the age of 77. Born in Middleburg, the Netherlands, on January 12, 1943. John immigrated to Canada with his family in 1953 and settled in Sarnia, Ontario. He married Elizabeth in 1966 and had a wonderful life together. John had a great sense of humour and was always very kind and helpful to others. He was passionate about construction, drafting, woodworking and architecture. He built some beautiful buildings across Ontario and the Arctic. John was most proud of his family and his love of God. He is missed by us all. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Bydeley). Loving father of Lisa (Marvin) Seagroves, Julia (Allan) Bergsma, Eric (Rachel) Joosse. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, David, Scott (Elisha), Vanessa (Damien), Mackenzie, Mckenna, Makayla, Katelynn, Noah. Great Grandfather of Madison, Payton, Grayson, Gwynn, Atlas. Also survived by his siblings Len (Anne) Joosse, Andy (Gerri) Joosse, Lenie (Doug) Hokanson, Brian Joosse, Cathy (Nick) Osterhof, Lea Pool, Wilma (Dennis) Brazeau and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister Elizabeth Hazelhoff, his parents Adriaan and Catherina Joosse, his brother Hank Joosse, and his sister Ellie Visser. Also predeceased by nephews Nicholas Osterhof and David Hazelhoff. Cremation has taken place. A small private family gathering to take place. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada (cheques only at the funeral home please). If you have been invited by the family to attend, masks are mandatory. The funeral home has a limited supply; please bring your own mask. Memories and condolences may be sent online at www.smithfuneralhome.ca
