The waters of Jack Lake lay still today, as she says goodbye to one of her favourite sons. John Huck, whose laughter and distinguishable voice echoed throughout, bringing love and comfort to many, passed away peacefully at his home in Kitchener on Saturday August 8th, 2020. John Huck was 81, and left as he wished, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. John Huck was larger than life. His disarming smile and playful sense of humour complemented his keen business sense and uncompromised work ethic. At an early age, John turned those qualities towards textiles and tannery, quickly becoming a respected voice among his loyal customers. An entrepreneur in the truest of forms, John founded McCordick Glove & Safety in 1979. An early adopter, John traveled the world to source supplies that would see McCordick grow from a small business in Cambridge, Ontario, to becoming one of the largest providers of glove and safety equipment in Canada. With building and warehouses situated in almost every province, John's visionary leadership and selfless loyalty to his employees, garnered him the deserved respect and admiration that defines him in life, not death. John, a beloved and devoted husband, was married to Debbie (Lytle) and predeceased by his late wife Eileen (Basler). An inspirational father to Paul (Marla) and Philip (Andrea) and a cherished grandfather to Owen, Eileen and Vaughn. John leaves behind his loving sister Mary Ann and her late husband Len (Marty) Martin. John's stories and teachings will resonate forever in the lives of his sons and grandchildren. Not a day or moment will he be forgotten. Family and friends meant the world to John. Sharing his time with friends in Florida, while riding his 3-wheel motorcycle, life at the cottage, or at home in Kitchener, this gentle giant was omnipresent. While he would have enjoyed knowing those who loved him were close-by, he cared more deeply for each other's safety and well-being. As such, during these current circumstances, a public service will not be held. A celebration of life will take place at a later date for close friends and family. Meeting Mother Teresa in Calcutta was one of John's treasured moments, he was a dedicated supporter of her cause, so any donations to the Missionaries of Charity would be appreciated: Missionaries of Charity, 185 Dunn Avenue, Toronto, On., M6K 2S1 (416) 537-1391. The family would appreciate if you would share your favourite memories and stories of John on his tribute page at www.henrywalser.com