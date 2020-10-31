Passed away peacefully held in the love of his family on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Innisfree Hospice, Kitchener. John was a resident of Aldaview Services, New Hamburg and was formerly of Milverton. John was born 76 years ago in Stratford, Ontario, chosen son of the late Allan L and Katie Schultz. Special brother of Betty (deceased) & Joseph Grove, Arvilla & Vernon (deceased) Leis and Shirley & Herbert Schultz. John will be missed by his many nieces and nephews, extended family and by the staff, clients and the family John had made at Aldaview Services. John grew up on a farm near Topping, where he developed great interest in farm related matters, while also being employed at Milverton Sales Barn and gave 25 years of service with Ontario Pork Producers. In 1991 he moved to New Hamburg & became a part of supervised Independent Living with Aldaview Services (Tri County Mennonite Home. John was loved and respected as part of the TLC family. John also provided Lawn Care for the New Hamburg Bowling Greens and was employed for 23 years by TLC Pet Foods, where he was recognized as "Packaging Co-Ordinator". Thanks to Erik and Sandra Kuttis and family and the entire staff. John's friendly manner earned him the friendship and respect of many many people in the local community. He enjoyed visiting the St. Jacobs Stock Yards, eating out, especially at McDonalds and Tim Hortons, and at Old Country where he could order food even though it wasn't on the menu. John was a member of Poole Mennonite Church and attended East Zorra Mennonite and later Wellesley Mennonite Church. He loved going to the church and other events, especially enjoying the music and cheerfully greeted everybody. In 1999, John became aware of some health related concerns but his positive attitude and strong support from Aldaview, the Grand River Cancer Clinic, other medical professionals, extended family and many many friends contributed to 20+ years of enjoying life and John often commented that "It's going to be a great day." John's extended family wishes to thank everyone who supported and respected him. Visitation will take place at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1 - 4 p.m. Please be advised Provincial restrictions are still in place and social distancing must be observed, be patient as there may be a wait to see the family. Face masks are mandatory while in the building. A private family service will take place at Wellesley Mennonite Church on Sunday, November 8 with interment at Poole Mennonite Church Cemetery. Pastor Kara Carter and Pastor Fred Redekop officiating. For those wishing to join the funeral service, a Zoom link will be available by contacting the church at office@wellesleymennonite.ca by Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12, noon. Donations in memory of John may be made to Aldaview Services (Tri County Mennonite Homes), Innisfree House, or to a charity of your choice
. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca