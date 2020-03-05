|
Passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, three weeks after heart surgery, at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Heather. Loving dad to Brenda and Wendy. Dear brother to Janet (Herb) Kunsch. Predeceased by his parents. Private cremation has taken place. John's family will receive relatives and friends from 6-8 pm on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the SickKids Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for John's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 5, 2020