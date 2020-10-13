1/1
John L. Diebold
Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of 62 years of Lucy (nee Reitzel). Loving father of Janice (George) Romain, Sandra (Dave) Ziegler, Jeff (Linda), Sharon (Steve) Baker and Mark (Bridget). Cherished grandpa of Chris, Natalie, Alan, Jacob, Mike, Jacqueline, Jessica, Tyler, Jamie, Sadie, Brock and Scott, and 13 great-grandchildren. Survived by his sister Noreen Knight and Anne (Wilf) Steffler. Predeceased by his five brothers and three sisters. John was a long-time member of St. Teresa's R.C. Church in Kitchener. John's family will receive relatives and friends from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral Mass be held at St. Teresa's R.C. Church on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. Private family interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Kitchener. Those wishing to attend John's visitation or service must RSVP and face masks are mandatory. Deepest appreciation to the caregivers who have helped John through his final stages of life. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com for John's memorial and to RSVP.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
