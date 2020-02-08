|
In loving memory Lehman, John (Jake) February 11, 1940 - February 8, 2018 It's been 2 years now John since you left us and it doesn't get any easier. I miss having our morning coffee together and reading the paper. I miss our conversations, our solo games and all of the little things we shared. It was a comfort just knowing you were here. I miss the kibitzing when we watched the hockey games, you cheering for Detroit and me cheering for Toronto. When we all get together we talk about the funny things you used to do and little Aiden walks around hugging your picture. You've left us with many beautiful memories. When I think of you the tears come easy and it's very lonely without you. All of us miss you so much We will hold you in our hearts until we can hold you in Heaven. Your loving wife Phyllis and family Hugs and kisses
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 8, 2020