1940-2019 The Lord called him home in a peaceful manner at the Innisfree House, with his family by his side, on Saturday December 28th in his 79th year. His life was well lived and he was so well loved! Bruce has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed by his wife and best friend of 54 years June (Knight) and his children Jennifer Crane (Tony) and Jane Wark (Jeff). Family was the pivotal essence of Bruce's life. He was proud and honoured to be the patriarch, father and grandfather to his family. He has been a major presence in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by Michelle, Samantha, Ashley, Jamieson and Tyson. Bruce was a dedicated employee of the University of Waterloo for 26 years. One of his greatest joys was serving on the board of the Elmira Sugar Kings Hockey organization. Bruce's soul was most fulfilled at his cottage in Sundridge where he enjoyed the serenity of nature while fishing on his boat, picking bouquets of wild flowers for his wife or just watching the waves lap the shore. Bruce spent his life as a hardworking, dedicated, faithful and loving man. He had a long-standing relationship with God and felt very blessed by his faith. The family would like to thank all family and friends who supported them throughout the 5 years of Bruce's battle. Lastly, his journey to heaven was facilitated by amazing wonderful staff and volunteers at the Innisfree House who comforted and cared for him in his last days. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us. All are welcome for visitation to take place at Erb and Good Funeral Home 171 King St S, Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7, on Friday, January 3rd from 6-8 pm and Saturday January 4th at 2:30 pm. Funeral Service will be celebrated in the chapel at Erb and Good Funeral Home on Saturday, January 4th at 4:00pm with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the Innisfree House in Kitchener, Ontario or Knox Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.