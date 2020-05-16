(Veteran - WW II) passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Patricia Hannenberg (nee Mackay). Loving brother of Joyce Lindner and brother-in-law of Catherine Mackay and the late Gordon Mackay Sr. and Bryan Mackay (Judy). Dear uncle of Cindy Buchner (Andy), Susanne Fife (Rob), Jamie Mackay (Gabriella), Gordon Mackay Jr., Keith Mackay, Robbie Mackay (Rhonda), Andrew Mackay, Meg Mackay (predeceased), Mary Mackay and Heather Mackay. Son of the late Harold and Ethel Hannenberg. Jack was a former Vice President of Manufacturing with MTD Products and a member of Westmount Golf and Country Club for over 40 years. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, St. Mary's RC Church or the charity of your choice would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Jack's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 16, 2020.