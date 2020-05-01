John Mathew "Jack" CARROLL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 21, 1936 - April 29, 2020 Peacefully, on April 29, 2020 at the Village at University Gates in Waterloo, Ontario, with Jennifer by his side, Jack left us to join his eternal family and friends. Jack was predeceased by his parents, John and Fannie Mae Carroll, his brother Robert (Bob) and sister, Ruth Pinkerton. Jack was a loving father and grandfather to his daughter Jennifer Carroll (Terry Konink) and her three sons, Jakob and Jared Carroll and Zakary Konink; his daughter Lori Legare Aberle and her daughter Lindsay (Josh) Laur and her son Joshua Aberle. Jack will be missed by three beautiful great granddaughters, Desiree, Samantha and Evey, and his forever friends, Barbara (Bowen) Carroll and David Aberle. Jack will be remembered for his very dry sense of humour, his love for fine wine, music and song, and the many happy hours he spent at Harold and Merna's kitchen table. A very sincere and special Thank You to the staff at the Village for their care and compassion while Jack was in their care. Funeral arrangements were made by the Henry Walser Funeral Home in Kitchener (519-749-8467) and a private family service will be held at a later date. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Jack's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved