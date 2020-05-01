August 21, 1936 - April 29, 2020 Peacefully, on April 29, 2020 at the Village at University Gates in Waterloo, Ontario, with Jennifer by his side, Jack left us to join his eternal family and friends. Jack was predeceased by his parents, John and Fannie Mae Carroll, his brother Robert (Bob) and sister, Ruth Pinkerton. Jack was a loving father and grandfather to his daughter Jennifer Carroll (Terry Konink) and her three sons, Jakob and Jared Carroll and Zakary Konink; his daughter Lori Legare Aberle and her daughter Lindsay (Josh) Laur and her son Joshua Aberle. Jack will be missed by three beautiful great granddaughters, Desiree, Samantha and Evey, and his forever friends, Barbara (Bowen) Carroll and David Aberle. Jack will be remembered for his very dry sense of humour, his love for fine wine, music and song, and the many happy hours he spent at Harold and Merna's kitchen table. A very sincere and special Thank You to the staff at the Village for their care and compassion while Jack was in their care. Funeral arrangements were made by the Henry Walser Funeral Home in Kitchener (519-749-8467) and a private family service will be held at a later date. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Jack's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 1, 2020.