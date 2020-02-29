|
(Jan. 8, 1939 - Feb. 28, 2020) We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our father John Maurice Vincent. John was predeceased by his wife Julie and is survived by his children Tim (Guylaine), Lee, Michael (Sherilyn), and Sharon (Gary). He will be remembered with love by his grandchildren Jacob, Kaleb, Noah, Lexis, Chloe and great-grandson Lucas. John was born in England where he married his wife before they immigrated to Canada with their young family in 1966. He worked at the University of Waterloo until retirement in 1995. John was a dedicated volunteer/coach with the Kitchener and Waterloo Minor soccer leagues for three decades. Many players remember the profound impact of his mentorship, guidance and friendship as a coach. He held a black belt in Judo and was part of the team that won the Eastern Canadian Championship in 1968. A private service will be held. If desired, the family would appreciate donations of remembrance to Parkinson Canada. Condolences for the family and donations may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020