1/1
John "Mike" McELHONE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dearly loved husband of Allison and equally loved Dad to John and Kristen McElhone, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 at Grand River Hospital. He was predeceased by his first wife, Noreen Moyer, and Tara, their infant daughter. Mike was incredibly proud of both his children and their many accomplishments, and also of his four grandchildren, Elizabeth and Ewan MacDonald and Gwen and Gretta McElhone. He was equally proud of his other "child", the company he created and ran until his retirement, Interamerican Transport Systems. He frequently spoke of the company's many innovations, and of the employees who worked with him there and contributed so much to its success. Mike was the oldest of six children born to Madeleine and Earl McElhone. He is survived by his brother Alan (Ann) McElhone and his four sisters, Mary Bender (Peter), Kathryn McElhone (Massimo Bergamini), Janet McNamara (Pat) and Jane McElhone, his wonderful son-in-law, Derek MacDonald and his sister-in-law Margaret Cole (Ted). He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews, great-nieces, a great nephew, and his golden retriever, Chloe. Mike loved to travel, and spent many enjoyable hours planning trips to countries far and wide. His favourite places, though, were closer to home. His beloved cottage on Lake Huron was where he always wanted to be, and he looked forward to spending the winter months skiing at Silver Star Mountain in British Columbia with good friends from around the world. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Colin B. Glassco Charitable Foundation for Children, Mike's favourite charity, would be much appreciated. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Mike's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved