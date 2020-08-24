Dearly loved husband of Allison and equally loved Dad to John and Kristen McElhone, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 at Grand River Hospital. He was predeceased by his first wife, Noreen Moyer, and Tara, their infant daughter. Mike was incredibly proud of both his children and their many accomplishments, and also of his four grandchildren, Elizabeth and Ewan MacDonald and Gwen and Gretta McElhone. He was equally proud of his other "child", the company he created and ran until his retirement, Interamerican Transport Systems. He frequently spoke of the company's many innovations, and of the employees who worked with him there and contributed so much to its success. Mike was the oldest of six children born to Madeleine and Earl McElhone. He is survived by his brother Alan (Ann) McElhone and his four sisters, Mary Bender (Peter), Kathryn McElhone (Massimo Bergamini), Janet McNamara (Pat) and Jane McElhone, his wonderful son-in-law, Derek MacDonald and his sister-in-law Margaret Cole (Ted). He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews, great-nieces, a great nephew, and his golden retriever, Chloe. Mike loved to travel, and spent many enjoyable hours planning trips to countries far and wide. His favourite places, though, were closer to home. His beloved cottage on Lake Huron was where he always wanted to be, and he looked forward to spending the winter months skiing at Silver Star Mountain in British Columbia with good friends from around the world. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Colin B. Glassco Charitable Foundation for Children, Mike's favourite charity, would be much appreciated. Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Mike's memorial.