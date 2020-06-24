Passed away suddenly at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 78. Loving husband to Pauline (nee McNamara), having just celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary together. Incredible father and hero to his only daughter Alana. Survived by his sister Jan (late Edward Bass), and brother Walt. Predeceased by his mother Anna, father Jan, and older brother Ted (late Joyce Chornaby). John was a professional fire fighter for almost 30 years with the Cambridge Department, and an avid outdoorsman who loved to spend time with nature. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cambridge Memorial Hospital as an expression of sympathy.