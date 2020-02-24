Home

John Nathaniel (Jack) HOUGHTLING

John Nathaniel (Jack) HOUGHTLING Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Forest Heights Long Term Care Centre, Kitchener at the age of 84. Jack was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth Houghtling in 2017, son John in 1964, parents Arthur Wellington Houghtling and Marie Eileen Benton. He will be missed by his children, Michael (Nancy), Thomas (Nancy), and Katherine (Russell) Brooks, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to share their memories of Jack with his family during memorial visitation at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or Ronald McDonald House may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 24, 2020
