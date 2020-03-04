|
It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of their Father on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the age of 63. John is predeceased by his parents, Joan (2012) and Nick Calibaba (2017). John is survived by his two daughters, Krysten (husband Brad Shoemaker) and Jenna (partner Chris Stoddart). "Grandpa Calibala" and all of his treats and silly games will be dearly missed by his Grandchildren Peyton and Jase Shoemaker. John is also survived by his sister Wendy Switzer and husband Bob, nieces Sarah Lees and Marcie Siggens and nephew Lee Switzer. We will miss our Father and his unconditional love and support immensely. We will miss all the Sunday afternoons spent watching the Minnesota Vikings, the long talks in the car, and his Monday and Thursday night phone calls. But mostly, we will just miss him. We love you for forever Dad. The family will receive friends at the Linwood Community Centre (5279 Ament Line, Linwood, ON) on Sunday, March 8th from 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. with a final toast to John at 3:00 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N. Waterloo (across from Home Depot). Condolences and donation can be made online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 4, 2020