Okum, John Passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020 - the first full day of spring - at the age of 61. Dear son of the late William and Bernice. Loving brother to Charles (Gillian) and David (Pauline). Predeceased by his sister Janet (1984). Survived by his Uncle Carl Strauss, and his Aunt and Godmother Elizabeth Bundy. He will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Private cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for John's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 23, 2020