John Peter Horst, age 99, passed away peacefully with family by his side on August 5, 2020, at the Ritz Lutheran Villa in Mitchell. Born in North Easthope Township on February 5, 1921 to John and Annie Horst. He was predeceased by his loving wife Loretta on June 1, 2019 and is the last surviving member of his family. Loving Father of Jean (Bob) McRoberts, Sandra (Gary) Mikel, Ron (Carol) Horst, Gary (Julie) Horst, Susan (Dan) Festoso. He was blessed with 18 Grandchildren and 37 Great Grandchildren. John will be remembered by Brothers and Sisters in Law Elmer (Dorothy) Lantz, Violet Luckhardt, Shirley Bigam, Doreen Rose, Marion (Bob) Luckhardt, Marjorie (Bruce) Coulthard, Beryl Horst, Ruth Lantz and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents John and Annie (Cook) Horst; father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Florence (Wahl) Lantz; one grandchild, Anthony Festoso and one great grandchild, Jacob Horst; brothers, Robert Horst, Sanford Horst, Earl Horst; sisters, Irene Knipfel and Olive Krug; brothers-in-law, Floyd Lantz, Harold Lantz, Bill Rose, Walter Knipfel, Clayton Krug, Russel Bigam, Mervyn Luckhart and Lavern Keller; sisters-law, Mildred Horst, Mildred Lantz and Donalda Horst. John lived and farmed his entire life on the family farm in North Easthope until moving to Tavistock in 2009 and then the Ritz Villa in Mitchell. He was a lifelong member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Easthope where he taught Sunday School and served on church council many times. In his retirement, he continued to help on the farm, loved to go camping with family and friends, golfing, and woodworking, but most of all, he loved to spend time with his family, who meant more to him than anything else. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal" Due to the current health crisis a private family graveside service will be held at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, Perth East. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Ritz Lutheran Villa (expansion), St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice
