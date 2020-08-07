1/1
John P. HORST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Peter Horst, age 99, passed away peacefully with family by his side on August 5, 2020, at the Ritz Lutheran Villa in Mitchell. Born in North Easthope Township on February 5, 1921 to John and Annie Horst. He was predeceased by his loving wife Loretta on June 1, 2019 and is the last surviving member of his family. Loving Father of Jean (Bob) McRoberts, Sandra (Gary) Mikel, Ron (Carol) Horst, Gary (Julie) Horst, Susan (Dan) Festoso. He was blessed with 18 Grandchildren and 37 Great Grandchildren. John will be remembered by Brothers and Sisters in Law Elmer (Dorothy) Lantz, Violet Luckhardt, Shirley Bigam, Doreen Rose, Marion (Bob) Luckhardt, Marjorie (Bruce) Coulthard, Beryl Horst, Ruth Lantz and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents John and Annie (Cook) Horst; father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Florence (Wahl) Lantz; one grandchild, Anthony Festoso and one great grandchild, Jacob Horst; brothers, Robert Horst, Sanford Horst, Earl Horst; sisters, Irene Knipfel and Olive Krug; brothers-in-law, Floyd Lantz, Harold Lantz, Bill Rose, Walter Knipfel, Clayton Krug, Russel Bigam, Mervyn Luckhart and Lavern Keller; sisters-law, Mildred Horst, Mildred Lantz and Donalda Horst. John lived and farmed his entire life on the family farm in North Easthope until moving to Tavistock in 2009 and then the Ritz Villa in Mitchell. He was a lifelong member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Easthope where he taught Sunday School and served on church council many times. In his retirement, he continued to help on the farm, loved to go camping with family and friends, golfing, and woodworking, but most of all, he loved to spend time with his family, who meant more to him than anything else. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal" Due to the current health crisis a private family graveside service will be held at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, Perth East. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Ritz Lutheran Villa (expansion), St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice through Francis Funeral Home, Tavistock by calling 519-655-2431. Personal condolences can be sent at www.francisfh.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved