Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for John Steinhoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Patrick Steinhoff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Patrick Steinhoff Obituary
Passed away peacefully at peopleCare AR Goudie on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of D. Lynne Steinhoff for over 47 years. Loving father of Jeffrey Steinhoff (Veronica). Son of the late Pete and Maudia. Dear brother of the late Shirley Jones. Fondly remembered by sister-in-law Dale Hallman (Glen) and brother-in-law Art Hurst (Leslie). Private cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519)749-8467. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Pat's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -