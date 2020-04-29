|
Passed away peacefully at peopleCare AR Goudie on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of D. Lynne Steinhoff for over 47 years. Loving father of Jeffrey Steinhoff (Veronica). Son of the late Pete and Maudia. Dear brother of the late Shirley Jones. Fondly remembered by sister-in-law Dale Hallman (Glen) and brother-in-law Art Hurst (Leslie). Private cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519)749-8467. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Pat's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 29, 2020