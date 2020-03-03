|
|
MUNROE, John Paul Gerard Died at Columbia Forest Long Term Care on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the age of 98 surrounded by his loving daughters. Predeceased by his wife Monique. Loving father of Lissa Tistler (Wally), Paula Marskell (late Kenneth), Ninon Bruveris (Mike), Michelle Kuehl. Proud grandfather of Sean, Julie, Amie, Alexander, Clayton, and great grandfather of Joshua, Anthony, Mia, Andrew, Charlie and Bentley. Dear brother of Jackie and predeceased by Mac, Leo, Juliette, Charlotte, Tony, Roger, Lina and Louie. Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Agatha Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, March 5th at 10:00 am. Memorial donations to K-W And Area Right to Life Association would be appreciated by the family. www.memorycemetery.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 3, 2020