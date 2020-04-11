Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
John Paul SZOZDA

On Thursday, April 9, 2020, our father John left to celebrate the Easter Triduum in Heaven with his wife, Marg. At the age of 87, the best bass-voice in the choir departed at 2:00 a.m. to make sure he got there in time for Holy Thursday, choir practice. Beloved husband of the late Marguerite (nee Lackenbauer) Szozda (2007). Loving father of Terrianne (Peter) Moulton of Kitchener, Tom (Linda) Szozda and Dr. Timothy (Aggie) Szozda of Waterloo. Dear Grandpa of Jennifer Moulton, Melissa Pearson (Mark), and Krystle Moulton, and Tyler, Alisha, Katrina Szozda, Jonathan (Terri-Leigh) and Michael Szozda. Great-grandfather to Abigail Pearson. Brother of Elizabeth Sandlak of Florida. Predeceased by his siblings Rudolph, Bertha, Sylvester, Michael, Edward, Vera, Felix and Florian. John was the owner of Twin City Plastering from 1965-1990. He was an active member of St. Aloysius RC Church and was a member of both St. Aloysius and St. Francis choir. He was a honourary member of the Waterloo Potters Guild. A private family funeral liturgy will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, and interment at Woodland Cemetery to follow, with Fr. Tim Uniac CR officiating. A public memorial mass will take place when permitted to do so. The time and date will be published in The Record and updated on the Henry Walser Funeral Home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Wellington, St. Mary's Hospital Foundation, or a would be appreciated by the family. Cards may be placed by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Special thanks to his many PSW's especially Abe, Cecile, Jason, and Mary from Care Partners for their wonderful care of our father which allowed him to stay in his home until near the very end. John's service will be livestreamed at https://www.henrywalser.¬com/live-streaming (please join the live-stream at 12:50 p.m.). Visit www.henrywalser.com for John's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 11, 2020
