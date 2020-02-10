|
|
Passed away peacefully among family on February 7, 2020, at Freeport Hospital at the age of 81. John was a loving husband to Ingrid for 52 years. Together they welcomed into the world their two children, Nancy Friess (Paul) and Johnny Petronic. John was the best grandpa to Emmalee and Julia. John's brother Darko (Marija) Petronic will greatly miss him. His many nieces, nephews and extended relatives and friends will cherish his memory. John's family would like to extend their greatest thanks and appreciation to the staff in the dialysis and palliative units at Freeport Hospital for their compassionate care. John's family will receive relatives and friends from 11:30 - 12:45 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Freeport Health Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for John's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 10, 2020